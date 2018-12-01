Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Life has a way of throwing curve balls but a woman from Philadelphia knew just what to do when she went into labor on a New England highway! The Fazzie family was visiting New England during a snow storm back on Nov. 19.

They were driving on I-95 South when Kathryn, at just 32 weeks pregnant, suddenly went into labor.

The couple raced to the nearest hospital, but the baby was not willing to wait.

With no time to process what was happening, Kathryn says she put the skills she learned from her mother, who is a nurse, to the test.

Mom safely ushered little Archie Boxford Fazzie into the world. She says he is doing well and recently came out of his incubator.

Mom and dad don’t yet know when they’ll get to bring him home to Philadelphia.