PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials have identified the cause of a boil water advisory in Bucks County, but the problem is still not fixed. That means residents and businesses must still boil their water.

According to the Pennsylvania American Water Company, mechanical control issues within the plant led to water not being clear.

The boil water advisory affects customers in Yardley, Lower Makefield Township and Falls Township.

No word on when the boil water advisory will be lifted.