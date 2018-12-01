Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men and a woman are in custody after a body was found wrapped inside a blood-soaked carpet in a Wissinoming home on Saturday afternoon, police say. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Higbee Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Police say the landlord of the home saw the offenders cutting the carpet with the body inside.

There is no word on the identity of the victim.

No charges have been filed at this time.

