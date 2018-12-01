Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The young and young at heart were treated to a special show. A cast of characters came out to raise awareness for an important cause.

It’s not every day you see some of the most known high school, college, even professional mascots all together in Center City.

“We have Fang here, I got Boomer from the Trenton Thunder, YoUdee from the University of Delaware, Sir Bravehart from the Mascot for a Cure organization itself,” said Christopher Bruce of the Mascots for a Cure organization.

Almost 20 area mascots paraded around City Hall through Christmas Village for the first ever Mascot for a Cure parade.

“I like it a lot,” said Bridgette Miller when asked what she thought about the parade. Her favorite part was when the bear mascot came up to her dancing.

South Jersey Mom Launches ‘Shiraz On The Shelf’ To Dethrone The Elf In New Holiday Tradition

The mascots here obviously couldn’t help takeover every event going on in Christmas Village.

“Mascot for a cure, it’s an awesome organization. We help kids and families fighting cancer and other rare diseases,” said Bruce. “We really work on creative ways to lift the spirits of those families- the kids, the siblings, and the parents.”

So this parade was one way to do that, but it was also a fundraiser.

“Donate, make sure you guys donate,” said a volunteer collecting money for the cause.

About a dozen volunteers followed the parade with buckets collecting cash for kids with cancer and other rare diseases.

“We are hopeful that we can raise a few thousand dollars ideally, but we will see,” said Bruce. “Bottom line is we are out here to have a good time, spread some holiday cheer and that’s a good start.”