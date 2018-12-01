Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Flags at the White House are flying at half-staff Saturday in honor of Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush. Bush passed away at age 94 at his home in Houston, Texas late Friday. Now reaction to his death is pouring in from around the world.

The tribute was led by his son, Former U.S. President George W. Bush, who said, “George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.”

“The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” an official statement from the Bush family goes on to add.

Former President Barack Obama remembered Bush as a “patriot and humble servant.”

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump also offered their condolences to the Bush family. “President Bush always found a way to set the bar higher,” their statement reads.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

“His administration was marked by grace, civility, and social conscience,” said Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in an official statement.

" “Rosalynn and I are deeply saddened by the death of former President George H.W. Bush. His administration was marked by grace, civility, and social conscience. Through his Points of Light initiative… https://t.co/aS89P0i4X1 — Jimmy Carter Library (@CarterLibrary) December 1, 2018

The U.S. Marines thanked the former president for his service to the nation. “Semper Fidelis,” the tweet from the military organization finished.

Thank you for a life of service to our nation, President George. H. W. Bush. Semper Fidelis. pic.twitter.com/MuT4sxhj9z — U.S. Marines (@USMC) December 1, 2018

Other voices chimed in to remember the nation’s 41st president. Among them are many prominent political leaders and celebrities.

George Takei, the actor known for his role as Hikaru Sulu on “Star Trek”, wrote that Bush “rejoins the heavens, adding his own point of light among the thousand he once so beautifully described” in a touching tribute on Twitter.

President George H W Bush rejoins the heavens, adding his own point of light among the thousand he once so beautifully described. A nation mourns the loss of a leader, and a family their beloved father and grandfather. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 1, 2018

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, remarked on George H.W. Bush’s “exemplary service and deep commitment to his country” early Saturday morning.

George H. W. Bush’s exemplary service and deep commitment to his country informed everything he accomplished over his decades in public life. Sophie and I offer our condolences to his family and the American people on his passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 1, 2018

Kay Cole James, president of the Heritage Foundation, remembered Bush as an American hero and a friend in a warm tribute on Twitter.

George H.W. Bush is one of my American heroes, unrivaled public servant, humanitarian & faithful family man. As someone who had the honor of serving in his administration and calling him a friend, I know that history will remember 41 well. Love and prayers for the Bush family. pic.twitter.com/UvY9qU6HPw — Kay Coles James (@KayColesJames) December 1, 2018

Former CIA director, John O. Brennan contributed his condolences while stating that Bush “led a life of exemplary public service, integrity, and determination.”

George H.W. Bush led a life of exemplary public service, integrity, and determination—in WWII, in Congress, as UN Ambassador, Envoy to China, CIA Director, and as Vice President & President. A life very well lived; an American who made us all proud. May he rest in eternal peace. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) December 1, 2018

“I am deeply grateful to his family for having shared such a wonderful man with us all,” Nancy Pelosi tweeted earlier Saturday.

George H.W. Bush’s life was defined by an inspiring commitment to public service. I am deeply grateful to his family for having shared such a wonderful man with us all. May it be a comfort to them to know that so many Americans mourn with them. https://t.co/6pNXNXWIDo pic.twitter.com/UNqaopgPJT — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 1, 2018

Chelsea Clinton was “very sad to wake to the news” of George H.W. Bush’s passing.