PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Flags at the White House are flying at half-staff Saturday in honor of Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush. Bush passed away at age 94 at his home in Houston, Texas late Friday. Now reaction to his death is pouring in from around the world.
The tribute was led by his son, Former U.S. President George W. Bush, who said, “George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.”
“The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” an official statement from the Bush family goes on to add.
Former President Barack Obama remembered Bush as a “patriot and humble servant.”
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump also offered their condolences to the Bush family. “President Bush always found a way to set the bar higher,” their statement reads.
“His administration was marked by grace, civility, and social conscience,” said Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in an official statement.
The U.S. Marines thanked the former president for his service to the nation. “Semper Fidelis,” the tweet from the military organization finished.
Other voices chimed in to remember the nation’s 41st president. Among them are many prominent political leaders and celebrities.
George Takei, the actor known for his role as Hikaru Sulu on “Star Trek”, wrote that Bush “rejoins the heavens, adding his own point of light among the thousand he once so beautifully described” in a touching tribute on Twitter.
The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, remarked on George H.W. Bush’s “exemplary service and deep commitment to his country” early Saturday morning.
Kay Cole James, president of the Heritage Foundation, remembered Bush as an American hero and a friend in a warm tribute on Twitter.
Former CIA director, John O. Brennan contributed his condolences while stating that Bush “led a life of exemplary public service, integrity, and determination.”
“I am deeply grateful to his family for having shared such a wonderful man with us all,” Nancy Pelosi tweeted earlier Saturday.
Chelsea Clinton was “very sad to wake to the news” of George H.W. Bush’s passing.