Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Lindsey Buckingham, the former guitarist for legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, might be calling it another lonely day as his tour lands in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for the respective end of his solo tour.

In October, CNN reported that they obtained court documents of a lawsuit filed by Buckingham against the band. It was announced in April 2018 that Buckingham would be parting with the band that saw its rise in the late 60s and has been an integral part of the music scene internationally ever since.

Buckingham claims that he lost an estimated $12 million in upcoming tour proceeds after he was involuntarily expelled from Fleetwood Mac in January. He is suing Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood for breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract.

During the last leg of his tour, he will find his way stopping along the East Coast in various cities. Fans can expect music from his “Solo Anthology”, which is a comprehensive record of his decades-long career in the music industry.

On Dec. 1, Buckingham will play at the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, New Jersey

Shortly thereafter on Dec. 9, his tour will end in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the final show of his tour are still available and can be purchased through his website. For more information, click here.

(©Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)