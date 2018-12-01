BREAKING:Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush Dies At Age 94
DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — A southern New Jersey man and his mother have been charged in a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

Gloucester County prosecutors say 22-year-old Marcel Steele, of Deptford, faces numerous counts including murder and endangering an injured victim. The charges stem from a shooting Wednesday night at a Deptford home where Steele and his mom, 41-year-old Shasta Steele, both live.

Police found 22-year-old Jodeci Robinson, of Woodbury, in front of the home with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

A 26-year-old Pine Hill resident was wounded in the shooting, but their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Shasta Steele was charged Friday with endangering an injured victim and obstruction. It wasn’t known Saturday if she or her son have retained attorneys.

