Curt Weldon, George H. W. Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Republican Curt Weldon was a rookie congressman from Delaware County when he began to work closely with George H.W. Bush in the late 1980’s. Weldon said Bush encouraged him to run for office, a major battle Weldon fought, keeping production of the V-22 Osprey at Delaware County’s Boeing Plant.

With Bush’s help, thousands of jobs were spared.

“He was a kind and gentle man who wanted to always do the right thing,” said Weldon. “And his wife Barbara was the perfect match for him, she was the same way.”

Weldon remembers the last event Bush held in his campaign before he lost. Weldon rode in the Presidential Limousine with the Bush’s from the airport to the event in Darby Township.

“He [Bush] said, ‘We’ve done the best we can do, we’ve campaigned across the country, we’ve removed Saddam from Kuwiat. I think I’ve done a good job. The economy is going well, but it looks like I’m not going to win,’” Weldon recalls his conversation with Bush.

Weldon says Bush was down to earth and he adds the country has lost a great patriot.

