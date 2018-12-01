  • CBS 3On Air

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday morning, according to Franklin Township Police. The incident happened at approximately 8:14 a.m. on Delsea Drive in Franklin Township.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was traveling south when he left the roadway and struck the bicyclist.

The victim, a 57-year-old man from Williamstown, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still investigating the accident.

