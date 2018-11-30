PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunshine Mills is recalling several varieties of its products because the dog food may contain elevated levels of vitamin d.

Too much vitamin D can lead to kidney failure in dogs.

The following brands are being recalled:

14 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00862-0 28 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00863-7 40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10566-0 40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10564-0 3.5 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00873-6 16 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00874-3 30 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0

Bags affected have a Best Buy Date Code of November 1, 2018 through November 8, 2019. The Best Buy Code can be located on the back of each bag.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of it or return it to the retailer for a full refund.