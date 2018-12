Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to identify and find this bank robbery suspect. He tried to rob the PNC Bank branch at 1600 Market Street just after 12 p.m. Friday.

Police say he walked up the counter and gave the teller a threatening note. He fled the bank empty-handed.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize him, call police at 215-686-TIPS.