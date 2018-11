Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Camden County are searching for multiple arson suspects accused of trying to light parked cars on fire.

Police say, on Nov. 20 around 2:30 a.m. and Nov. 29 around 2 a.m., suspects tried to light parked cars on fire on the 1100 block for Thurman Street in Camden.

The male suspects wore hooded jackets, baseball hats and dark-colored footwear, said police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-757-7042.