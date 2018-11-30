Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person has been hospitalized after being struck by falling bricks from a building in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Friday morning. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue around 10 a.m.

The person was taken to Temple University Hospital.

There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The sidewalk is currently closed in the area.

Licenses and Inspections has been called out to the location to investigate.