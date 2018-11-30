Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jon Bon Jovi’s rosé gives pink wines a great name, according to a recently released list of the Top 100 Wines of 2018 where the rocker’s rosé was tops in the world. Diving into Hampton Water 2017 wine was made in southern France, but is making waves internationally with its accolades and success.

Bon Jovi’s wine was one of only two rosés featured on the list. It’s a blend of different red wine grapes that were made in collaboration with his son Jesse and French winemaker Gérard Bertrand.

While Bon Jovi had wanted to name the wine “pink juice,” he and his son settled on the name “Diving into Hampton Water” as a tribute to their time spent vacationing there.

Where the wind is breezy and the living is easy#EnjoyedEverywhere pic.twitter.com/VMmvYfyrVh — Diving Into Hampton Water (@hamptonwater_) November 23, 2018

“This annual list honors successful wineries, regions and vintages around the world,” officials from the Wine Spectator, a lifestyle magazine, said.

At $25 a bottle, the wine was so popular that it sold out its entire stock. It sold in 15 countries and the team plans to sell more of later to meet demand.

To find out more about Bon Jovi’s popular wine and where to get or try it, click here.