PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who posted white supremacy graffiti in South Philadelphia. Police say the incidents happened between Nov. 11 and Nov. 20.

According to police, the person stenciled graffiti a circle with a cross in the middle, with “white world” and “white pride” around the circle on the 2800 block of Moore Street on Nov. 11.

On Nov. 19, the man did the same type of graffiti on the 1300 block of Snyder Avenue.

Then, on Nov. 20, the suspect stenciled a circle with a cross, with “white pride” and the numbers “14” and “88” on the 1300 block of McKean Street, the 1300 block of Snyder Avenue, the 1700 block of West Passyunk Avenue and the 1700 block of Jackson Street. The numbers are associated with white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups.

The Nov. 20 vandalism was captured on neighborhood surveillance cameras showing the suspect on a bicycle.

If you have any information about these incidents, call police at 215-686-3013/3014.