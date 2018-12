Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS NEWS) — Jay-Z is tweeting for the first time in more than a year to clear the air. The rapper responded to buzz that he was dissing Kanye West in his verse on Meek Mill’s “What’s Free.”

“The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album. Drake and Meek on there together,” he wrote.

