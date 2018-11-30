BREAKING:Elderly Woman's Body Found Following Massive Fire In Sea Isle
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty bobbleheads are coming in like a wrecking ball. Special edition bobbleheads of the popular Philadelphia Flyers mascot are now available for order.

gritty wrecking ball Gritty Gets Own Special Edition Bobblehead Set

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is offering three special edition Gritty bobbleheads for Flyers fans. They include “Wrecking Ball” which honors the timeless debut where Gritty descends from the Wells Fargo Center’s rafters to Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”; “Boxing Steps” which features Gritty standing on steps wearing boxing gloves and his hands raised in triumph; and “Liberty Bell” which shows Gritty standing next to a replica of the iconic symbol of freedom.

gritty liberty bell Gritty Gets Own Special Edition Bobblehead Set

The bobbleheads, which are produced by Kollectico, are individually numbered to 500 and are expected to ship to customers in February 2019.

gritty boxing Gritty Gets Own Special Edition Bobblehead Set

The bobbleheads go for $40 each, or you can order the set of three for $110.

Click here for more information.

