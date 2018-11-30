Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the end of an era as the flipping board with the well-known clicking sound at 30th Street Station will be replaced as part of a makeover. Amtrak will replace it with a state-of-the-art digital board in January.

Amtrak says the new Passenger Information Display System will further modernize the station as it will replace the current Solari board.

“The new, digital and state-of-the-art PIDS board that will take its place allows us to have a more modern and tech-friendly station with an ADA compliant display board,” said David Handera, Amtrak’s vice president of passenger accessibility.

The boards at each gate will be upgraded beginning in December. The removal of the flipping board will take place in January.

The new digital board is then expected to come online at the end of the month.

Once the new board is operational, Amtrak will upgrade the rest of the display boards in the ClubAcela Lounge, the food court, on the platforms and in other areas of the station.