SEA ISLE, N.J. (CBS) — The body of an elderly woman has been found following a massive fire that destroyed several homes in Sea Isle. The Cape May Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Friday that crews recovered the body of 89-year-old Marie Zielinski in her apartment.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified Zielinski and will be conducting an autopsy.

Two others — 56-year-old Elizabeth Coleman and 60-year-old Roy Lombardo — were injured in the fire and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center. Lombardo has been released but Coleman has been transferred to Cooper Medical Center.

A dog named Manu also died in the fire.

Crews were called to the fire at 54th Street and Landis Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Sea Isle Fire Department says that three buildings were destroyed — six units total in the blaze. One of the homes experienced a near total collapse.

The Cape May County Fire Marshal and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.