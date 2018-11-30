Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now it all comes back. The fourth-and-15 against Tennessee; the fourth-and-10 against Carolina; the Panthers converting four of five third-down opportunities on their final three possessions to come back from a 17-0 deficit.

The minute mistakes, the failures to close games, and the blown leads. They’ve caught up to the Eagles.

The Eagles have been on life support for weeks. After the Dallas Cowboys’ shocking 13-10 upset over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, the Eagles cannot afford to lose another game, and that starts with the visiting Washington Redskins on Monday night.

A big key will be getting off to a fast start.

The Eagles have scored an NFL-low 21 points in the first quarter. They were down 19-3 to a Giants team that didn’t know what to do once they got ahead. That won’t be the case with the Redskins, possibly the most underrated team entering this season.

Adrian Peterson is not as ancient as people would like to think. He’s 33 and still good, though losing starting guards Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao to season-ending injuries has been a blow.

The Eagles gave up 110 yards rushing to the Giants in the first half, before Giants’ coach Pat Shurmur forgot he had Saquon Barkley on his team. The Eagles, meanwhile, have not fared too well running the ball, especially from the outset, averaging just over three yards a rush in the first quarter.

A good start may lead to a good finish.

The Eagles are in need of anything they can get right now.

Fast Facts

LEADER: Redskins lead all-time series, 85-75-5

STREAKS: Eagles have won past 2

LAST GAME: 10/23/17: Redskins 24 at Eagles 34

LAST GAME AT SITE: 10/23/17

Redskins

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 20.0/20.8

OFFENSE 331.5

PASSING Colt McCoy: 30-50-322-3-3-73.9

RUSHING Adrian Peterson: 183-758-4.1-6

RECEIVING Jordan Reed (TE): 50-537-10.7-2

DEFENSE 361.2

SACKS Ryan Kerrigan: 8

Eagles

PTS. FOR/AGAINST 20.9/23.0

OFFENSE 353.9

PASSING Carson Wentz: 230-330-2540-16-6-100.8

RUSHING Josh Adams (R): 56-291-5.2-2

RECEIVING Zach Ertz (TE): 84-895-10.7-6

DEFENSE 380.1

SACKS Michael Bennett: 6.5