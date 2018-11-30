Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County community is under a boil water advisory. Classes were canceled and offices are closed in the Pennsbury School District because of water concerns in the Yardley area.

A boil water advisory is in effect for Pennsylvania American Water Customers in Yardley, Lower Makefield and parts of Falls Township due to high turbidity levels.

“We routinely monitor the water for turbidity (cloudiness) to tell us whether we are effectively filtering the water supply. Water samples taken on November 29, 2018 had turbidity levels of 1.7 ntu, which is above the regulatory standard. Because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms,” officials said.

Multiple residents have been showing up with large bottles to get clean water at the Big Oak Shopping Center. Residents say it’s been a hassle not having clean water to drink, but they believe there is a bigger problem under this boil water advisory.

“It doesn’t seem like this is the first time which might lead me to believe there is a bigger problem here. There’s a potential lack of investment in infrastructure in the water facility, things like that,” said Robert Minton, of Lower Makefield.

Pennsylvania American Water says residents in Lower Makefield; Yardley Borough; and portions of Falls Township should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Turbidity has no health effects. However, turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.

Water tankers are available for customers at the following location:

Yardley Makefield Fire Companies 105 South Main Street Yardley and 852 Stony Hill Road, Lower Makefield Twp

Big Oak Shopping Center 1641 Big Oak Road

Village Market 599 Washington Crossing Road, Lower Makfield Twp

Gas Light Village 85 Makefield Road, Falls Twp

It is unclear how long the advisory will be in place.