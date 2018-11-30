Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — There’s a festive feeling in the air Friday night in West Chester. It’s the community’s annual Christmas Parade.

Bells are ringing and West Chester is singing. Christmas time is here. And Friday night is a parade that will light the streets with cheer.

“The last couple nights we have been setting up the lighting and the sound systems and everything that’s going to help produce that parade,”Mark Yoder of the West Chester Chamber of Commerce said.

“I love this time of year, I really do,” Yoder said.

Who doesn’t? And when the whole town is involved, West Chester turns out like Whoville.

“Forty-thousand people come here every year to see this parade now,” Yoder said. “And so, it’s just everyone coming together and realizing, ‘hey, lets do what we can to make sure that this parade continues to grow and be that start of the holiday season for West Chester.”