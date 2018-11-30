Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of Roosevelt Boulevard is closed after a multi-vehicle crash involving a 90-year-old pedestrian. Police say the elderly man walked out into the southbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard near Faunce Street in Rhawnhurst around 10 a.m.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

Police say the vehicle that hit the man remained at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.