PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA has rescued two emaciated dogs, and recovered the body of another, within a 24-hour span in Philadelphia. The Humane Law Enforcement team rescued the animals in three separate cases of animal cruelty.

In one case, a 5-year-old female pit bull, Samara, was found emaciated in a residence on the 3900 block of M Street in North Philadelphia. Samara is being cared for by the PSPCA’s Shelter Hospital team.

On the very same block, a deceased female black and white pit bull was found after a concerned citizen alerted the PSPCA. The dog was found abandoned inside a filthy crate in a nearby alleyway at the intersection of M and Luzerne Streets.

The two cases are not believed to be related.

A third female pit bull was found emaciated in the backyard of a property on the 4800 block of North 15th Street. The resident surrendered the dog to PSPCA. Mom Mom is being cared for by the PSPCA’s Shelter Hospital team and is expected to recover.

“It is cases like this that remind us that animal cruelty is continuing to happen every day, all day, in our very own backyard, the city of Philadelphia,” said Nicole Wilson, the director of humane law enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “These particular acts of cruelty did not happen overnight, they happened over the course of weeks, and months, while these animals suffered. Our team is working to ensure that not only do these animals receive justice, but that we set a precedent that this abuse will not be tolerated.”

Charges are pending further investigation in all three cases.