BERLIN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden County are on the scene of a hostage situation in Berlin on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS3 that a woman is holding her caseworker hostage at a home on Taunton and Jefferson Avenues.

The situation started around 1 p.m.

There have been no reports of injuries.

