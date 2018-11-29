BREAKING:Man Arrested After Caught On Camera Putting Hand Up Girl's Skirt On Tacony Street, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After more than 40 years, it looks like Rocky is hanging up the gloves for good. In an Instagram post Wednesday, Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone appeared to announce the end of the beloved character.

“I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide World for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years. It’s been my Ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, Sadly all things must pass… and end,” Stallone posted.

But no need to worry. Rocky will forever live on, says Stallone.

“ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you.”

‘Creed II’ Fuels Record Holiday Box Office

With the legendary boxer’s statue planted outside of the Art Museum, Rocky truly is gone but will never be forgotten.

Rocky’s likely final chapter comes in “Creed II,” which hit theaters Nov. 21.

