PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks says customers will no longer be able to use their public Wi-Fi to view pornographic material or illegal content at any of their stores next year.

In a statement to CBS Philly, Starbucks says, “To ensure the Third Place remains safe and welcoming to all, we have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our U.S. locations in 2019.”

Starbucks says these acts rarely occur and the viewing of this type of content has never been permitted.

