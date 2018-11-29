Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Krispy Kreme has announced the return of their limited-edition decorated holiday doughnuts. The holiday treats are available now through Dec. 24.

Doughnut lovers can sink their sweet tooth into four new flavors:

Santa Belly Doughnut : This chocolate Kreme™ filled shell is dipped in red icing and decorated to look like Santa’s jolly belly – a beloved Krispy Kreme holiday tradition.

: This chocolate Kreme™ filled shell is dipped in red icing and decorated to look like Santa’s jolly belly – a beloved Krispy Kreme holiday tradition. Ugly Sweater Doughnut: A tasty NEW take on the festive ugly sweater trend, this doughnut is dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti and decorated with over-the-top reindeer and penguin candy pieces.

A tasty NEW take on the festive ugly sweater trend, this doughnut is dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti and decorated with over-the-top reindeer and penguin candy pieces. Holiday Plaid Doughnut: An Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in icing and decorated in a fun red and green plaid design.

An Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in icing and decorated in a fun red and green plaid design. Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolate iced ring with festive holiday sprinkles.

“This year’s deliciously festive collection is our way of bringing a little tasty fun and whimsy to our consumers during the hectic holiday season,” said Alison Holder, Vice President of U.S. Retail Marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Krispy Kreme loves being a part of our fans holiday moments, whether they’re taking a quick break for themselves while shopping, spreading cheer at office celebrations, or leaving Santa a tasty treat. A Krispy Kreme holiday dozen will not disappoint.”