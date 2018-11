Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police need help finding this bumbling burglar who stole from a restaurant at the Neshaminy Mall.

You can see him flip right over the counter at Kay Sandwiches in the food court Tuesday night.

Police say he used a spatula and butter knife to pry open a cash register before getting away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (215) 633-3719.