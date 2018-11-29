  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera using a can of hairspray and a lighter to burn items in a store last week.

On Nov. 20, disgruntled customer took a can of hairspray from her pocketbook and ignited it with a lighter inside a business on the 2100 block of West 65th Avenue. Police say the woman used it as a torch, burning items on the through an opening in the front counter.

Police describe the female as a black woman in her mid-30s to early 40s. She stands approximately 5-foot-5 with a thin to medium build and short red hair. The suspect was wearing flower-patterned grey tight pants with a white stripe down the outer leg, a black jacket, black boots and round earrings.

phllly arson Police Searching For Woman Caught On Video Using Can Of Hairspray And Lighter To Torch Store Counter

Credit: Philadelphia Police

If you see the suspect, police urge you to contact 911 immediately, but do not approach the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

