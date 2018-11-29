Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera using a can of hairspray and a lighter to burn items in a store last week.

On Nov. 20, disgruntled customer took a can of hairspray from her pocketbook and ignited it with a lighter inside a business on the 2100 block of West 65th Avenue. Police say the woman used it as a torch, burning items on the through an opening in the front counter.

Police describe the female as a black woman in her mid-30s to early 40s. She stands approximately 5-foot-5 with a thin to medium build and short red hair. The suspect was wearing flower-patterned grey tight pants with a white stripe down the outer leg, a black jacket, black boots and round earrings.

If you see the suspect, police urge you to contact 911 immediately, but do not approach the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.