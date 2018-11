Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a killer following a double shooting.

Shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of Gratz Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say two men were shot on the second floor of a home.

A 23-year-old man died after he was shot in the head.

A 21-year-old man is in stable condition with a shoulder wound.

While the motive is unknown, police say they know who they are looking for.