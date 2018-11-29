Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Evesham police have arrested a man for filing a false report of an armed robbery in July in Burlington County. Officers responded to the 300 block of Summer Lane where Woyne McFarland, 33, told them he had just been robbed by two men armed with a knife.

Woyne McFarland, of Marlton, New Jersey, told officers that he had been robbed of $3,000 in cash and a Rolex watch valued at $5,000.

An investigation uncovered inconsistent accounts of the robbery by McFarland and detectives determined that the incident did not actually happen.

On Nov. 27, McFarland turned himself into the Evesham Police Department.

He is facing multiple charges of false reporting and implicating another in a crime. He is being held at the Burlington County Jail.