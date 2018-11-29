Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s latest stop on her book tour is right here in Philadelphia. Tickets to see her at the Wells Fargo Center range from $29 to $2,000, but 12 high school students got to meet the icon for free.

The young women from beGirl World thought they were on an ordinary trip to the African American Museum, but a surprise awaited them.

While the girls discussed excerpts from Mrs. Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” the former first lady revealed her presence to shock, awe, and some very excited screams.

Former First Lady @MichelleObama just surprised a dozen Philadelphia High School girls … hours before her book signing at the @WellsFargo tonight @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/2aSBNbfkzj — Alicia Nieves (@NievesReporting) November 29, 2018

Obama encouraged the girls to continue to travel and to become “citizens of the world.”

All of the young women received a copy of “Becoming” and tickets to her book tour event at the Wells Fargo Center.