PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An argument ends in gunfire at a Philadelphia bar.

It happened outside “Mister Chicken and Bernice’s Lounge” on the 2000 block of Dennie Street in Nicetown.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot during an argument with another customer.

The victim is in stable condition.

The gunman remains on the loose.