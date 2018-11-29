Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hugh Jackman is bringing his world tour to Philadelphia.

Jackman’s “The Man. The Music. The Show.” world tour will kick off in the summer of 2019.

Accompanied by a live orchestra, the 50-year-old will perform music from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Misérables,” and “The Boy From Oz,” as well as music from other films and Broadway shows.

The world tour will make a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on June 30.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 7.

