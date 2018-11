Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SEA ISLE, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire that has consumed several homes in Sea Isle on Thursday.

The fire is happening at 54th and Landis Avenue. At least three homes are on fire.

Video from Chopper 3 shows flames and smoke billowing from the homes as firefighters try to douse the fire.

There is no word if anyone is hurt.

