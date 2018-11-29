  • CBS 3On Air

By Matt Peterson
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Well it is hard to believe but December starts this weekend on Saturday and we are that much closer to closing out the 2018 year.

As we get ready to turn the page to the start of Meteorological Winter on Saturday December and just the unofficial start to the winter season for many people in general, it actually looks like we should escape out of the freezer we have been living in the last week or so.

rain timeline Expect A Mild And Wet Start To December

Credt: CBS3

A pattern shift is going to allow some extra mild air to filter into the region, along with with some wet weather for at least periods of time on both Saturday and Sunday.

christmas lights forecast Expect A Mild And Wet Start To December

Credt: CBS3

 

A couple of relatively weak disturbances will slide through the forecast area really starting in the second half of the day on Saturday but chances for showers are going to hang in the forecast for both days this weekend, even if it will not be a washout for either one.

tree farm forecast Expect A Mild And Wet Start To December

Credt: CBS3

The first chance for rain will come on Saturday in the afternoon when rain showers are likely to develop as low moves in from the south. Temperatures are likely to moderate into the low 50s for Philly and stay warm enough even in many areas even both of the city in places like the Poconos that Saturday afternoon’s precipitation should stay as all rain. The rain will continue into at least parts of the overnight hours and could pick up in intensity overnight as well.

morning low temp comparison Expect A Mild And Wet Start To December

Credt: CBS3

By Sunday the low will be moving away from the area but we still will be waiting for the actual cold front to push through so a few scattered rain showers are possible once again on Sunday, not a washout of an afternoon though, and temperatures are likely to climb even warmer Sunday, all the way into the low to even middle 60s in places for the second day of December. The average high temperature on Sunday for reference is 49°.

7day am1 Expect A Mild And Wet Start To December

Credt: CBS3

Make sure to stay dry this weekend and Happy December!

 

 

