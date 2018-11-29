Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER HANOVER, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A couple accused of housing at least 240 exotic animals — including alligators and an endangered frog species — in a Pennsylvania home is now facing hundreds of animal cruelty and neglect charges.

Montgomery County authorities say the animals found in the Upper Hanover home last month included five turtles, several alligators, numerous ferrets, two southern leopard frogs that are an endangered species, and dozens of snakes. Some of the animals were dead, while others were in poor health.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Wieder and 33-year-old Melanie Rehrig each face felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and several misdemeanor charges.

The couple also faces numerous charges in Lehigh County stemming from a raid the uncovered 81 living and five dead animals in a Macungie home. The animals found there included 37 birds and 31 snakes, along with rabbits, pigs and dogs.

Wieder and Rehrig were released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

It wasn’t known Thursday if either Wieder or Rehrig have retained attorneys.

