  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Children who enter elementary school a year younger than their peers are 30 percent more likely to be diagnosed with attention deficit disorder.

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Residents In Yardley Due To High Turbidity Levels

That’s according to a study at Harvard Medical School that looked at children in states with a September enrollment cutoff.

add study children Children Who Enter School Year Younger Than Peers More Likely To Be Diagnosed With ADD, Study Finds

Credit: CBS3

Researchers found children with August birthdays were often a full year younger than classmates and had a harder time sitting still.

Pennsylvania Among States With Highest Overdose Death Rates In US, CDC Reports

They say factoring in a child’s age when assessing behavior is key.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s