YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) – A boil water advisory is in effect for residents in Yardley due to high turbidity levels. Pennsylvania American Water is investigating.

“We routinely monitor the water for turbidity (cloudiness) to tell us whether we are effectively filtering the water supply. Water samples taken on November 29, 2018 had turbidity levels of 1.7 ntu, which is above the regulatory standard. Because of these high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms,” officials said.

Pennsylvania American Water says residents in Lower Makefield; Yardley Borough; and portions of Falls Township should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Turbidity has no health effects. However, turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth.

Water tankers are available for customers at the following location: