Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound near I-295 in Delaware.

It’s unclear if any students were on the board the bus but authorities tell CBS3 multiple people were transported.

#BREAKING School bus accident in Delaware on I-95 NB at RT-141. Traffic gets by in the right lane. No further info is available at this time. Avoid the area if possible @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Rj6DPdy9R6 — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) November 29, 2018

Motorists should expect delays near the crash scene.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.