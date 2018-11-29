  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) — Kitsch and high-tech are linking up just in time for Christmas.

Big Mouth Billy Bass is programmed to respond to Alexa voice commands through a compatible Amazon Echo device. That means the singing and talking fish will lip synch to Alexa’s responses and will dance to songs from Amazon music. When it’s first plugged in, it will respond “Woo-hoo, that feels good!”

8de5583d765541c1af074c71c4b8d205 Alexa Hooks Up With Big Mouth Billy Bass

Credit: Amazon

Gemmy Industries product development vice president Steven Harris says “this is not your father’s Big Mouth Billy Bass.” But like the original, it includes the song “Fishin’ Time” and can be mounted on the wall or on an easel.

Big Mouth Billy Bass was first sold in 1999. A developer first connected it to Alexa in 2016.

The new version will be released Saturday for $39.99.

Alexa hooks up with Big Mouth Billy Bass.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s