DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) —  A Darby Township man is accused of sexually assaulting a young boy. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office charged 24-year-old Archie Joseph Kissling on Thursday with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, child pornography and other related charges.

On Nov. 24, a Darby Township police officer alerted the Criminal Investigation Division about information he received from concerned citizens who had reported that they found videos and images of the sexual abuse on a Google Photos account that belonged to Kissling.

An investigation was immediately launched and officials discovered more videos and images from Kissling’s account, which documented the sexual abuse in several videos and images, the DA’s office said.

Officials learned that the alleged sexual abuse happened in five separate incidents in August and October 2018. Later that same day, at approximately 1 p.m., Kissling was apprehended.

“The actions of the defendant, Archie Kissling, are abhorrent, unimaginable and downright disgusting, as he not only repeatedly sexually abused an innocent child, but he further exploited this child by videotaping his appalling actions and created child pornography,” said District Attorney Katayoun Copeland.

Kissling is being held at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

