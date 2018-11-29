Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Beer and Wawa — what a combination. 2SP Brewing in Aston teamed up with Wawa to bring you Winter Reserve Coffee Stout — that’s right, a Wawa beer.
The brew combines Wawa’s reserve winter blend coffee and 2SP’s oatmeal stout. The beer has a “balanced sweetness to showcase the full range of flavors of the coffee,” 2SP said in an Instagram post.
Fam, we made ending the day as good as it started…with a freshly brewed coffee stout. Working with our neighbors @Wawa, we brewed an oatmeal stout steeped with their Reserve Winter Blend Coffee. This is an exclusive blend that was handpicked by Wawa's World Traveling Coffee Guru Michael McLaughlin, who sought to make a coffee with flavors of sweet clove, dark chocolate, and graham crackers perfect for the winter months. Our head brewer, Bob Barrar, who, like Wawa, is a Delaware County native chose to steep the beans in an oatmeal stout, a style that has a balanced sweetness to showcase the full range of flavors of the coffee. Exclusive for the Philly 5-County region, cans of Winter Reserve Coffee Stout will be available early December.
The beer will be available starting in early December and sold exclusively in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties at bars, bottle shops and distributors. Get yours quickly as there will only be 1,000 cases available.
Before the official release on Dec. 10, Wawa will host a tapping event on Dec. 6 from 4-6 p.m. at the Chadds Ford location, where the first 50 cases will be available for purchase. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary beer tastings.
“At Wawa, supporting our local neighbors is at the heart of everything we do, which makes our special partnership with 2SP so crucial at our Chadds Ford store, our only Pennsylvania store to sell beer,” said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer for Wawa. “We are both happy to call Delaware County our hometown and we’re excited to team up to create a Winter Reserve Coffee Stout using our new limited-edition Wawa Reserve Winter Blend allowing us to add even more value to our customer experience just in time for the holidays.”