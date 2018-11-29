Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Beer and Wawa — what a combination. 2SP Brewing in Aston teamed up with Wawa to bring you Winter Reserve Coffee Stout — that’s right, a Wawa beer.

The brew combines Wawa’s reserve winter blend coffee and 2SP’s oatmeal stout. The beer has a “balanced sweetness to showcase the full range of flavors of the coffee,” 2SP said in an Instagram post.

The beer will be available starting in early December and sold exclusively in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties at bars, bottle shops and distributors. Get yours quickly as there will only be 1,000 cases available.

Before the official release on Dec. 10, Wawa will host a tapping event on Dec. 6 from 4-6 p.m. at the Chadds Ford location, where the first 50 cases will be available for purchase. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary beer tastings.

“At Wawa, supporting our local neighbors is at the heart of everything we do, which makes our special partnership with 2SP so crucial at our Chadds Ford store, our only Pennsylvania store to sell beer,” said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer for Wawa. “We are both happy to call Delaware County our hometown and we’re excited to team up to create a Winter Reserve Coffee Stout using our new limited-edition Wawa Reserve Winter Blend allowing us to add even more value to our customer experience just in time for the holidays.”