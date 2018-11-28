  • CBS 3On Air

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Pet owners lined up to make sure their four-legged friends received some care in Camden on Wednesday. The Vets on Wheels program offers affordable veterinary care for pets in the community. The program also helps residents keep their dogs and cats healthy as well as out of animal shelters.

As a part of the awareness initiative, owners received free vaccinations for their pets.

The mobile medical vehicle also travels throughout the community offering pet owners vaccinations, examinations, and help with minor medical conditions for their pets. To build awareness about the program, the Animal Welfare Association staff goes out in the neighborhoods each week talking to residents and giving away pet food.

vets on wheels2 Vets On Wheels Offers Affordable Veterinary Care For Pets in Camden

Credit: CBS3

“This service is invaluable to our neighbors that cannot get their furry friends to see a veterinarian on a regular basis. We are looking forward to our next visit to the city,” says Maya Richmond, the executive director of the Animal Welfare Association. “We believe in helping people be the best pet parents they can be.”

The Vets on Wheels program comes out eight times a year.

