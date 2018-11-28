Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a man they say assaulted an autistic man on a SEPTA bus last month.

The incident happened on a Route 48 bus, near the 2000 block of Market Street, around 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Police say the suspect and the 34 year-old victim were involved in a verbal altercation. It then turned physical, and the victim was punched several times.

The victim suffered numerous bumps and bruises.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 years of age, 5-foot-7, with a thin build and goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored knit hat and dark-colored clothing.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.