PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Secret Service is warning consumers about a new scam to steal your mail. Officials say criminals can take advantage of the post office’s digital notification service called “informed delivery.”

The service gives customers an early look at what’s coming in the mail when they sign up for the service.

It asks people to verify their identity with questions like past cities and streets where they’ve lived.

Unfortunately, thieves are finding this information too.

Scammers are using the information to sign up for the service in other people’s names and then steal mail and packages.

“Someone was receiving images and was monitoring the neighborhood. And when they saw that the credit card came in the mail, they then proceeded to follow the postal delivery person,” Chris Toracca says.

Torrocca had his identity stolen and new credit cards swiped from his mail as a result of the service.

The postal service says households can go online and opt-out of “informed delivery.”