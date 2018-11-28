Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Delaware County chiropractor is facing charges for allegedly posing as a doctor to obtain powerful painkillers for his patients.

Authorities say an employee at Marc Persson’s practice in Ridley Township was the whistleblower.

That employee allegedly alerted police in May of last year that Persson was writing prescriptions for patients.

Chiropractors are not licensed doctors and are therefore barred from writing prescriptions.

Persson faces several charges, including criminal attempt to deliver a controlled substance and forgery.