WEATHER ALERT:Wind Advisory 6 A.M. to 4 P.M.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Delaware County chiropractor is facing charges for allegedly posing as a doctor to obtain powerful painkillers for his patients.

Authorities say an employee at Marc Persson’s practice in Ridley Township was the whistleblower.

That employee allegedly alerted police in May of last year that Persson was writing prescriptions for patients.

Chiropractors are not licensed doctors and are therefore barred from writing prescriptions.

Persson faces several charges, including criminal attempt to deliver a controlled substance and forgery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s