PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PECO crews will work throughout the night to restore power in Center City after an underground fire knocked Wednesday. Smoke could be seen pouring out of a manhole at 16th and Cherry Streets.

About 60 customers don’t have power right now.

The majority of the outages are scattered between 15th to 20th Streets and JFK Boulevard to Race Street.

Underground equipment issue sparked Wednesday’s fire, according to PECO officials.

