OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey man is going head-to-head with town officials over his massive Christmas light display.

Old Bridge officials have told Tom Apruzzi and his wife, Kris, that they will have to pay $2,000 a night for security at their light show or the town will shut it down.

The Apruzzis have been putting on the display at their home for 15 years, which includes more than 70,000 lights synchronized to music.

Officials say the increasing crowds and parked cars have led to unsafe conditions in the area.

Tom Apruzzi calls the fees “bureaucratic baloney” and has started an online fundraiser to pay them. But he says the show will go on starting Saturday, whether or not the fundraiser meets its goal.

“The TA Sprinkler Light show is scheduled to kick off Saturday December 1st. The Apruzzi family is so passionate about sharing their light show and dedicated to continuing the annual traditions for their neighbors as well as Homes For Our Troops, that Thomas is determined to fund the first couple nights out of his own pocket,” the GoFundMe reads.

Apruzzi claims it a First Amendment issue.

